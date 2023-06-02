110 ° Day Contest
Man hit and killed by a car in Laveen

Aerial video showed a red car stopped near the intersection.
Aerial video showed a red car stopped near the intersection.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after being hit by a car in Laveen early Friday morning.

Phoenix police say that a man was in an intersection near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 4:30 a.m. when he was struck. Officers arrived and rushed the man to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Detectives say the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. Investigators are now working to learn more about led up to the crash, and haven’t said if speed or impairment were possible factors.

Traffic was shut down in the area as the investigation continues. No other information has been released.

