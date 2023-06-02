Man facing murder charge after wrong-way crash on US 60 left Mesa woman dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after a wrong-way crash earlier this week left a Mesa woman dead. Joel Patrick Williamson Izzett, 41, is now facing a number of charges including second-degree murder.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says a car heading east on U.S. 60 crossed into the westbound lanes and collided with another car, causing debris to hit three other cars. The crash happened near milepost 240 just outside of Miami-Globe. A passenger in the wrong-way car, 65-year-old Rhonda Burton, died in the crash and Izzett was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. DPS did not report any other injuries.

Troopers suspected Izzett was impaired, according to court documents, noting a smell of alcohol and his bloodshot eyes. Beer bottles were also found in his car and he reportedly admitted to smoking meth the day before. The speedometer needle in the car he was driving was stopped at 75 miles per hour. That section of U.S. 60 is a 55mph zone.

On Thursday, Izzett was released from a Chandler hospital and booked into jail for second-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal damage and 10 counts of endangerment. Per court documents, Izzett was homeless and said he was on his way out of state to check into a rehab center when the crash occurred.

