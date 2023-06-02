110 ° Day Contest
Lucky lottery player in Casa Grande wins $250K for next 20 years

The player bought a $50 ticket and won the top prize of $5 million on May 30.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:59 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One lucky lottery player will be getting a pretty nice payout for the next two decades! A winner who bought the $50 ticket in Casa Grande won the top prize of $5 million in the Set for Life Scratchers game. But instead of choosing a big payout, the person opted for the annuity prize, receiving $250,000 a year for the next 20 years!

“Winning this $50 Scratchers game offers this player boundless opportunity, and really fires up our players’ imaginations regarding what a ‘Set For Life’ win would mean for them. I can’t wait to see what our next top prize winner chooses!” Arizona Lottery executive director Alec Esteban Thomson said in a statement.

The winning ticket was sold at a Fry’s Food Store on Pinal Avenue and claimed on May 30. Five top-prize tickets are still available, and you could be the next winner. Players can purchase any Set for Life tickets at certain locations. For more information, visit ArizonaLottery.com/SetForLife.

