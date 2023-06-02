110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Judge: Diamond Sports must pay full value of contracts to Diamondbacks, Guardians, Twins, Rangers

FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger...
FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal bankruptcy judge has ordered Diamond Sports to pay the full value of its media contracts to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers.

Judge Christopher Lopez made the ruling on Thursday in Houston. Diamond Sports, which owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner, has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the Southern District of Texas since it filed in March. Diamond said in a financial filing last fall it had debt of $8.67 billion.

In April, the judge ruled Diamond to pay half of what the teams were owed in rights fees.

“I think the contract rate is the right answer here,” said Lopez in issuing his decision after two marathon days of testimony.

Major League Baseball said in a statement Thursday night: “MLB appreciates the ruling from the Federal Bankruptcy Court in Houston requiring Diamond to pay the full contractual rate to Clubs. As always, we hope Diamond will continue to broadcast games and meet its contractual obligations to Clubs. As with the Padres, MLB will stand ready to make games available to fans if Diamond fails to meet its obligations.”

The decision is another chapter in what has been a contentious week in the strained relationship between MLB and Diamond Sports.

On Tuesday, the last San Diego Padres game was aired on Bally Sports San Diego after Diamond Sports missed a rights payment fee and let the grace period expire.

MLB took over production of Padres’ telecasts, beginning with Wednesday’s game at the Miami Marlins.

Whether MLB takes over other teams and Diamond Sports lets other payments lapse after the grace period will have to be answered over the next four months. If Diamond rejects the terms of the agreement, the rights would revert back to MLB and the teams.

Lopez stressed during his closing remarks that he wants both sides to continue to talk, despite how contentious the process has been.

Lopez also said he realized he is not answering the biggest question fans have — will their team’s games end without interruption?

“I’m not really answering questions that real fans have, the folks who come home after work, the family dealing with increased costs that just wants to know they can come home and watch their team for the rest of the season, and where they’re going to watch their team play,” Lopez said. “Those issues aren’t being decided and it’s not my decision to make. I’m careful not to overstep my boundaries.”

Commissioner Rob Manfred testified on Wednesday that in the case of the Padres and other teams that would have their rights deals end that MLB will pay teams up to 80% of what they would have received. Manfred said MLB came to that percentage because it would prevent teams from encountering financial distress and allow them to make player payroll.

Manfred also said MLB made a $9.1 billion bid for the regional sports networks when they were up for sale four years ago. Diamond Sports Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group bought the regional sports networks from The Walt Disney Co. for nearly $10 billion in 2019. Disney was required by the Department of Justice to sell the networks for its acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets to be approved.

Diamond has the rights to 41 professional teams — 13 baseball, 16 NBA and 12 NHL.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Boaters were invited to launch their boats at Pleasant Harbor Marina.
Maricopa County park officials temporarily closed west side of Lake Pleasant
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
No Air quality issues detected after mulch fire burns in east Mesa
20-year-old Iren Byers was arrested on four counts of 1st-degree murder and other charges.
New court documents detail motivations behind shooting spree in Mesa, Phoenix

Latest News

Arizona Diamondbacks mob Corbin Carroll, middle, after he drove in two runs with a single...
Corbin Carroll lifts Diamondbacks past Rockies for share of NL West lead
Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the...
Walker hits 100th homer, Diamondbacks beat Rockies 6-0 for 4th straight win
Nine D-backs on the 2023 All-Star Ballot
2023 MLB All-Star voting opens; here are the nine D-Backs on the ballot
Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase...
Zac Gallen nearly unhittable at Chase Field