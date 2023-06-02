110 ° Day Contest
Camelback Road closed in Glendale after person hit by a car

Video of the scene showed one car stayed on scene.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A busy stretch of Camelback Road is closed in Glendale after a person was hit by a car early Friday morning.

Glendale police say the crash happened near 53rd Avenue and Camelback Road around 4:30 a.m. Details are extremely limited but officers say that the pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries while the driver involved stayed at the scene. At this time, detectives are working to learn if another car was involved as well.

Camelback is closed between 51st Avenue and 55th Avenue as the investigation takes place. The closure is expected to last for several hours.

