110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Burned body identified as woman who never returned home from Facebook Marketplace meetup

A burned body found Thursday night has been identified as a missing woman. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An Alabama woman’s burned body was found Thursday night after she did not return home from a Facebook Marketplace meetup, according to police.

Birmingham police said 31-year-old Jermiera Ivory Fowler was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Fowler told her family she was going to make a Facebook Marketplace purchase, but she did not detail the exact location of the meet. When she did not return home, her family called police to report Fowler as missing.

On Thursday night, officers were called to an area for a report of a burned body. That body was later identified as Fowler.

Authorities said Fowler had been shot to death and then set on fire.

Fowler’s vehicle was also recovered.

Police are now trying to determine whether Fowler’s death is related to the Facebook Marketplace sale.

Police said they have not ruled anything out, but investigators have uncovered additional information that “may not point solely to this being a Facebook Marketplace meetup.”

Police have not identified any persons of interest as of Friday afternoon.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Boaters were invited to launch their boats at Pleasant Harbor Marina.
Maricopa County park officials temporarily closed west side of Lake Pleasant
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
No Air quality issues detected after mulch fire burns in east Mesa
20-year-old Iren Byers was arrested on four counts of 1st-degree murder and other charges.
New court documents detail motivations behind shooting spree in Mesa, Phoenix

Latest News

FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
Disney lawsuit judge removes himself from case but not for reasons cited by DeSantis
The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
Passenger trains derail in India, killing at least 13 and trapping many others
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
Oath Keeper convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot gets 3 years in latest extremist sentencing