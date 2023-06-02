Burned body identified as woman who never returned home from Facebook Marketplace meetup

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An Alabama woman’s burned body was found Thursday night after she did not return home from a Facebook Marketplace meetup, according to police.

Birmingham police said 31-year-old Jermiera Ivory Fowler was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Fowler told her family she was going to make a Facebook Marketplace purchase, but she did not detail the exact location of the meet. When she did not return home, her family called police to report Fowler as missing.

On Thursday night, officers were called to an area for a report of a burned body. That body was later identified as Fowler.

Authorities said Fowler had been shot to death and then set on fire.

Fowler’s vehicle was also recovered.

Police are now trying to determine whether Fowler’s death is related to the Facebook Marketplace sale.

Police said they have not ruled anything out, but investigators have uncovered additional information that “may not point solely to this being a Facebook Marketplace meetup.”

Police have not identified any persons of interest as of Friday afternoon.

No further information was available.

