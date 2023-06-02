110 ° Day Contest
2 inmates are on the run after escape from Missouri jail

A manhunt is underway after inmates escape the Barry County, Missouri, Jail.
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:09 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Police in Barry County are searching for two inmates who escaped the county jail Thursday night.

According to Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd, seven inmates escaped the jail a little before 11:30 p.m. Thursday after assaulting the two correctional officers.

Boyd said about 15 minutes after the escape, three of the inmates were caught.

Two more of the inmates were captured and returned to the Barry County Jail at 6:50 a.m. Axel Agans and Mario Che-Tiul are still missing.

Boyd said the Missouri Highway Patrol is currently assisting with the search by using a helicopter. The U.S. Marshall Service is also on the way to help look for the inmates.

Che-Tui was being held on molestation and incest charges; he was booked into the jail last December. It’s currently unclear why Agans was in jail.

Boyd said that law enforcement began searching on the south side of town, but he believes that the inmates were picked up by someone helping them escape. The inmates stole clothing from the jail property room and will not be in prisoners clothing if seen in public.

The sheriff said the men are considered armed and dangerous. Those who see them should not approach them. Instead, immediately call 911.

He encourages everyone in the area to keep their doors to their homes and vehicles locked at all times.

The sheriff said the jailers received medical treatment and were released.

The escape comes almost a year to the day since three inmates escaped from the Barry County Jail.

On June 3, 2022, Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins cut through a ceiling and got out of jail.

Crawford was captured in a Springfield, Missouri, neighborhood. Police in Mills, Wyoming, captured Blevins four days later, and law enforcement captured Stephens in the San Antonio area 11 days later.

