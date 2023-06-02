110 ° Day Contest
3 arrested after man shot to death at Phoenix apartment complex

Gabriel Martinez-Garcia (left), Mariana Zamora (middle) and Ciera Mickey (right) are all facing...
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Court documents are revealing more information about a deadly shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex that ended with three arrests.

Phoenix police got a call just before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, to an apartment complex near 19th and Butler avenues. They found a man bleeding on the north side of the complex. The man, later identified as Walter Morman IV, was found dead with bullet wounds.

Earlier that morning, 911 callers reported hearing between five and nine shots. Police later learned that a woman, now identified as 27-year-old Ciera Mickey, had called in a fight at her home hours prior. Officers responded and found her and another woman, identified as Mariana Zamora. They told officers they wanted to leave the house but couldn’t because they were trying to get Morman to go, court paperwork said. Later that morning, Mickey and Zamora caught up with investigators at the apartment as they tried to get their belongings. The pair both agreed to meet up with detectives to conduct an interview where Mickey said she met Morman through a dating app and left after feeling unsafe.

In that meet-up with authorities, the pair admitted to leaving in separate cars and meeting up at two other apartments, Zamora’s and Zamora’s boyfriend, Gabriel Xavier Martinez-Garcia. Police believe Mickey told Zamora to shoot the victim, but Zamora allegedly tasked Garcia to shoot the victim. Court documents described that Garcia fired several rounds when Micky and Zamora returned to the apartment complex. Morman was shot as both women watched from the back seat.

Mickey also reportedly admitted to owning a gun, which was later found in a safe at Zamora’s boyfriend’s apartment, court paperwork said.

Mickey and Zamora both face first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and hindering prosecutions, and Garcia faces first-degree murder charges. All three have been booked on $1 million cash-only bail.

