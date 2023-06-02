110 ° Day Contest
1 dead, another hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Phoenix

Video from Arizona's Family drone showed a motorcycle on its side in the middle of the roadway.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:49 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical-condition after a motorcycle crash in Phoenix early Friday morning.

According to Phoenix police, the crash between a motorcyclist and a car occurred near 27th and Northern Avenues around 1:30 a.m.

A motorcyclist was headed eastbound at a high rate of speed when a woman driving a car with her dog inside made a left hand turn onto Northern Ave colliding and sending the car on its side. The man on the motorcycle was trapped underneath the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The woman driving the car was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The dog was not injured. Authorities have not yet identified the motorcyclist.

Police say Northern Ave will remain closed from 28th to 31st Avenues for the next few hours for the investigation. No further details have been released. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic Map

