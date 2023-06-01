Yearly report shows domestic violence deaths in Arizona increased in 2022

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is one of the worst states for domestic violence deaths, and a newly released state report shows there were more last year than the year before. “Some of these folks that are killed are bystanders. Some of these folks are family members who is impacted by domestic violence,” said Jenna Panas with the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence.

New numbers show at least 50 women, six children and 28 family members and bystanders have been victims of domestic violence in 2022. During the past week alone, three people have lost their lives to domestic violence across the Valley. Jose Chagnon, 53, is accused of murdering his wife in Avondale Tuesday. Court records show the victim had an order of protection. “Sometimes that moment and that piece of paper causes the individual to unravel and if I can’t have you, no one can,” said Donna Bartos, the CEO and Founder of BLOOM365.

The Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence has a yearly report, the one for 2022 was released Tuesday. It found 23% of intimate partner homicides had known prior reports of abuse or orders of protection in place. “We compile this report through review of media and public sources, so this is not an official review of crime data,” said Panas.

Those who work to prevent domestic violence and provide resources acknowledge the data is not 100% accurate. “Not that we’re including folks that shouldn’t be included, but rather there are folks whose lives have been taken and they’re not on the list,” Panas said.

Chandler police responded to a shooting at a home near Ray and McClintock roads around 2 a.m.

In Chandler Wednesday morning, there was another case of domestic violence. Kevin Holmberg is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant wife, 41-year-old Katherine Holmberg before turning the gun on himself. According to the state report, 76% of domestic violence deaths involve guns. “We have access to firearms readily available, especially for individuals who should not be accessing those. Those who are at risk of harming themselves or their partner,” Bartos said.

Visit Arizonasurvivors.org to find local programs by location and services offered

The 24-Hr National Domestic Violence Hotline (800) 799-SAFE (7233) or (800) 787-3224 (TTY)

24-Hr National Sexual Assault Hotline (800) 656-HOPE (4673)

The Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Helpline

Available Monday – Friday, 8:30a – 5:00p with extended hours on Tuesday 8:30a – 7:00p

(602) 279-2980 | (800) 782-6400 | Arizona Relay Service 711 | SMS Text: (520) 720-3383

National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline (888) 373-7888 or text BeFree (233733)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.