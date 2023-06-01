Woman indicted for alleged attack of three TSA agents at Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The 19-year-old woman who reportedly attacked three Transportation Security Administration agents in late April in Phoenix Sky Harbor was indicted on six counts.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says in a press release that Glendale resident Ma’Kiah Cherae Coleman was indicted on May 17 by a federal grand jury in Phoenix. Coleman allegedly attacked TSA agents in Terminal 4′s Checkpoint D around 6 a.m. after they confiscated her apple juice, as large amounts of liquids aren’t allowed through security. That’s when Coleman allegedly caused the disruption, in which, according to court documents, she elbowed an agent, punched another one three to five times and bit another as they all tried to restrain her.

In an interview with detectives, Coleman said she was mad about having to leave security to get food and then come back through security. Coleman is out on bond, with conditions pending the trial.

A conviction for assaulting a federal officer resulting in bodily injury has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.