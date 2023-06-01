Tovrea Castle opens 2023 fall lottery for tour tickets

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tovrea Castle, the historic building that for decades has been dubbed “The Wedding House,” offers a chance to see the inside of the iconic building. Located off Van Buren and 52nd streets, you’ve probably seen it on the Loop 202 freeway while entering and exiting east Phoenix.

In 1996, the City of Phoenix obtained the Tovrea land, and a few years later it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Tovrea Carraro Society, which operates and maintains the castle, has been offering public tours since 2012, but overwhelming demand has made it difficult for residents and tourists alike to attend. Now the group opens a lottery for fall tickets each year, which they say is the only fair way to make sure everyone has a chance to visit.

Tovrea recently made news after a man broke into the landmark and vandalized it, causing about $90,000 in damage to the basement doors and a historical exhibit.

To participate in the lottery, you must apply between June 1st and June 15th and can select a chance to get up to four tickets. To apply, click/tap here.

