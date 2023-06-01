Police identify Avondale woman allegedly shot, killed by her husband

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed in an Avondale neighborhood earlier this week as 29-year-old Amalia Raouf Ishak.

Jose Chagnon, 53, is accused of shooting Ishak Tuesday afternoon after chasing her from their home near Avondale Boulevard and Buckeye Road. After area residents reported hearing gunshots, police arrived to find Ishak suffering from a gunshot wound to the head on a neighbor’s porch. She died a short time later at a hospital.

Police say Chagnon barricaded himself inside his home after the shooting and surrendered about 40 minutes later. According to court documents, Chagnon told investigators that he “blacked out” because he was so upset with Ishak following an argument and must have shot her. He was booked on multiple felonies including first-degree murder, kidnapping, endangerment and aggravated assault.

