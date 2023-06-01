110 ° Day Contest
Phoenix Children’s, UHC reach agreement to keep in-network access to doctors for 17,000 kids

The agreement came after the two sides spent months negotiating.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:04 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — At the deadline where an estimated 17,000 children in Arizona were set to lose in-network access to their doctors, a new multi-year agreement between Phoenix Children’s and UnitedHealthcare was announced Thursday morning.

In a release posted on its website, UHC says its members who are enrolled in employer-sponsored and individual commercial plans will have continued access to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Phoenix Children’s Medical Group and Phoenix Children’s Medical Group Urgent Care in Arizona.

The agreement came after the two sides spent months negotiating.

“UnitedHealthcare is pleased to reach a multi-year agreement with Phoenix Children’s that ensures the families we serve have continued, uninterrupted access to the care they need,” the release said. “Our top priority throughout the negotiation was ensuring these families and children have access to quality health care from the doctors and care providers they know and trust, and this agreement accomplishes that goal.”

