Peoria couple wins Pay It Forward Award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We decided to Pay It Forward In Peoria to Debbie and Lawrence Levy, who gather items and cook meals for those in need. “They give their time, their talent and their treasure. They give to two great places, the Dysart Center, and Justa Center. They started out all on their own, and then people wanted to help out and they would bring things to help organize their meals,” their neighbor Sally Wozniak said.

The Levys put a lot of these meals together with their own resources, and if they need help getting things, they have a community of people ready to help. Because of their wonderful spirit, the whole community showed up to surprise them with this week’s Pay It Forward Award. “Sally tell them what you have for them,” said Paul Horton. “I have for you an award for being wonderful people, giving your time, treasure and talent. This is a $500 award from Channel 3 and Channel 5. Even the folks from Dysart and Justa center is here,” said Wozniak.

Debbie and Lawrence Levy plan to use the award money to help pay for another luncheon and ice cream social they are putting on this month. We asked them why they work so hard for others. “Because when I retired, he thought I needed something to do. It’s Paying It Forward. We are really fortunate, we have been really lucky. So we wanted to Pay It Forward and with the Justa center. It just breaks our heart to go down there and see all these senior citizens who are in such need,” said Debbie Levy.

