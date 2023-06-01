110 ° Day Contest
Mild start to June in Arizona

By April Warnecke
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:38 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny and mild weather is expected for this first day of June with a high of just 92 degrees in Phoenix today. That’s 8 degrees below normal for this time of year in the Valley. Tomorrow looks only slightly warmer at 95 degrees before triple digits return for the weekend.

The cooler than average temperatures are thanks to a trough of low pressure moving through Arizona. Although skies will stay clear in the deserts of the state, a few high-based showers and thunderstorms are possible in the high country. That weather pattern continues through the weekend. Dry lightning and gusty outflow winds are the biggest concerns as those could start and spread new wildfires.

While the upcoming weekend looks warm with highs between 101 and 103, a cool down to the 90s is likely again next week.

