Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting 4 women in Gilbert and Queen Creek

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting customers in Gilbert and Queen Creek. Investigators say 45-year-old Raul Perez Ochoa touched four women inappropriately while he worked at two different spas.

On Feb. 22, a woman reported to Gilbert police that Ochoa assaulted her during her massage appointment the previous day at El Bella Day Spa. It was her first time at the spa, and she was told to strip down to only her underwear. However, Ochoa reportedly partially pulled down her underwear and touched her inappropriately four times. He also groped her several times, police said. The victim then made up an excuse to end the massage, got dressed and left. She later called the spa and said the session was inappropriate and gave a description of Ochoa. She also tried to call Ochoa to confront him about the assault, but he didn’t answer, investigators said.

On May 13, court documents say another El Bella Day Spa customer reported she had her third appointment with Ochoa when he groped her and laid on top of her. She attempted to pull the sheet up, but he didn’t let her. Instead, he continued groping her before he walked out of the room, court paperwork states. Her other two appointments with Ochoa weren’t inappropriate, police said.

Glendale police were then alerted to a similar report from Queen Creek police. On Oct. 3, 2022, another woman reported being sexually assaulted by Ochoa when she was getting a massage at Hand & Stone Day Spa. The victim told police she had two prior sessions with Ochoa, but nothing happened. Then, on the day of the third appointment, she alleged Ochoa grabbed her and began sexually assaulting her. “I was just laying there and couldn’t move,” the victim told police. A second Queen Creek customer also reported Ochoa was inappropriate with her during her session but didn’t file any charges against him. Ochoa was then fired by the spa after the complaints, police said.

Ochoa was arrested on Tuesday as he was heading to work at the Gilbert spa. He refused to speak to investigators. He was booked on four counts of sexual abuse, two counts of sexual assault, one count of kidnapping and one count of assault.

