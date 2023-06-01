Maricopa County Board supervisor Bill Gates won’t run for reelection

Today, I am announcing that I will not run for re-election to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in 2024 and intend to pursue other interests and opportunities.

For over thirteen years it has been my honor to serve my home state of Arizona on the Phoenix City Council and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. As this chapter comes to an end, I rest well knowing that I led with integrity, compassion, and dignity. Regardless of personal partisan preferences or external pressure, I remained focused on making our region the best place to live, work, and raise a family.

I am proud to be a principled and limited government Republican. At the city of Phoenix, I cut through the bureaucracy and helped shape a more efficient and responsive government operation. At Maricopa County, I kept government lean, taxes low, supported our most vulnerable residents, and told the truth about our elections in the face of false information.

My will to fight for the truth remains unhindered, and I look forward to Maricopa County running the 2024 election.

I enjoyed serving with incredible colleagues, a skilled administrative team, and an extraordinarily talented Chief of Staff. I look forward to working with this team for the remainder of my term. There is still much to accomplish. I am ready to continue the great work of Maricopa County and look forward to my next chapter.

To those who have supported me, thank you! I would not be here without your support and trust.

To the residents who attended our monthly coffee chats, our town halls at the Daisy Mountain Fire Station, and our Farm Breakfasts, thank you for being some of the most active and well-informed constituents. YOU are the reason I enjoyed serving Maricopa County.

To our great employees at Maricopa County, thank you for demonstrating professionalism, honesty, and resilience in the face of unprecedented pressure. Your integrity, work ethic, and passion for public service made it easy to represent and defend your work to the entire world.

To my wife and three daughters, thank you for being my rock, my foundation, and my inspiration. The past few years haven’t always been easy; however, I am a better man, colleague, and public servant because of you.