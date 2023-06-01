Maricopa County Board supervisor Bill Gates won’t run for reelection
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ Bill Gates will not run for reelection, releasing a statement from a Thursday morning. The Washington Post first reported that Gates intends to complete his term that runs through 2024 but that he won’t seek another term.
The Maricopa County board of supervisors and the county’s election staff endured threats in the face of the 2020 and 2022 General Elections. Gates was notably one of the conservative subjects who had faced death threats from the fringe right, who denied the results of the elections. Gates previously told several outlets that he had been diagnosed with PTSD as a result of the constant harassment and violent threats.
Arizona’s Family Political Editor Dennis Welch is working on learning more. Check back for updates.
