LIVE: Gov. Hobbs to make major announcement on Arizona’s water resources

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Katie Hobbs is making an announcement Thursday afternoon, highlighting significant water infrastructure investments made toward securing the state’s much-needed resources.

Last week, Arizona was one of three southwestern states to reach a historic agreement to cut millions of gallons of Colorado River water usage over the next four years.

As Arizona’s Family previously reported, at least 3 million acre-feet of water needs to be cut through 2016. About half of that amount is slated to be cut by 2024. The four states that make up the river’s Upper Basin, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico, said they supported reviewing the plan, CNN reported.

Thursday’s news conference comes on the heels of the Phoenix City Council voting to leave 150,000 acre-feet of the Colorado River entitlement in Lake Mead over the next three years. It’s a water resource the city has used consistently in the past. Earlier this year, Arizona’s Family reported how the City of Phoenix has plans to build a new treatment plant to turn wastewater into drinking water as the state prepares to deal with the cuts.

“Conserving water and using it efficiently is in our DNA, and we will continue our efforts to bolster Western water security,” said Mayor Gallego in a statement issued just hours after the vote. “We recognize that safeguarding the Colorado River is not just about protecting our city’s water supply but also about ensuring the future viability of the Southwest.”

According to the Arizona House Committee on Natural Resources, Energy & Water, the state has invested over $360 million of the state’s general fund dollars toward water security.

“Never before in our state’s history has water been as important to our state’s economic prosperity and individual liberty as it is today,” said Committee Chair Rep. Gail Griffin (R- HD14).

Some of the investments highlighted by the Republican-controlled House include a number of infrastructure projects, statewide water cleaning, new irrigation systems, rural water studies, and PFAS mitigation.

