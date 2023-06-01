110 ° Day Contest
LIVE: Arizona State to launch ‘ASU Health,’ in major initiative to improve state health care

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State is working to launch “ASU Health” as part of a major imitative to improve health care across the state.

The announcement Thursday morning was in a special Regents board meeting with Arizona State University President Michael Crow as a special guest, who discussed briefly the university’s plans in a short Keynote presentation.

Arizona ranks 32nd among health system performance, the university says. The purpose of building a complete health education ecosystem is not only to address the expanding needs of health care in the state, but also to improve the quality of life and increase health literacy for Arizonans.

ASU’s analysis of the healthcare worker shortage indicates that the state needs about 700 more primary care physicians and over 14,000 nurses.

Part of the ecosystem would also include a program on advanced medical engineering, utilizing the wealth of research and knowledge has accumulated over the decades.

Exact details and the full framework of the new program weren’t immediately released. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

