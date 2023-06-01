Less smoke Thursday night and Friday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Everyone seemed to be smelling or seeing the smoke from the mulch fire out in east Mesa Thursday morning. The winds picked up by mid-morning, clearing out that smoke and haziness across the Valley. Smoke again may settle in the surrounding area tonight, but doubtful it will be a Valley-wide event. However, ozone levels will be at unhealthy levels over the weekend. Therefore, a High Pollution Advisory has been issued for Phoenix Friday-Sunday. Expect clear skies tonight with lows around 70 degrees. Friday looks to be sunny and slightly warmer, in the mid-90s, which is still below the average for this time in June.

Expect a warm-up into seasonal temperatures around 100 degrees under sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday. A slight chance for rain will continue in the mountains as a series of disturbances move across the region. Rain chances are slim and mostly north of the Rim Country. Monday should be the warmest day of the period, with another slight cooling trend coming by mid-week next week. There’s no rain in the seven-day forecast.

