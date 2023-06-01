110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Less smoke Thursday night and Friday

High ozone levels starts Friday
First Alert Weather Noon Update for Thursday 06/01/2023
First Alert Weather Noon Update for Thursday 06/01/2023(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:51 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Everyone seemed to be smelling or seeing the smoke from the mulch fire out in east Mesa Thursday morning. The winds picked up by mid-morning, clearing out that smoke and haziness across the Valley. Smoke again may settle in the surrounding area tonight, but doubtful it will be a Valley-wide event. However, ozone levels will be at unhealthy levels over the weekend. Therefore, a High Pollution Advisory has been issued for Phoenix Friday-Sunday. Expect clear skies tonight with lows around 70 degrees. Friday looks to be sunny and slightly warmer, in the mid-90s, which is still below the average for this time in June.

Expect a warm-up into seasonal temperatures around 100 degrees under sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday. A slight chance for rain will continue in the mountains as a series of disturbances move across the region. Rain chances are slim and mostly north of the Rim Country. Monday should be the warmest day of the period, with another slight cooling trend coming by mid-week next week. There’s no rain in the seven-day forecast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Boaters were invited to launch their boats at Pleasant Harbor Marina.
Maricopa County park officials temporarily closed west side of Lake Pleasant
Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
Trooper in ‘good spirits’ after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix; 2 suspects in custody
20-year-old Iren Byers was arrested on four counts of 1st-degree murder and other charges.
New court documents detail motivations behind shooting spree in Mesa, Phoenix
File
Parents located after boy found walking alone in Glendale neighborhood

Latest News

First Alert Weather Noon Update for Thursday 06/01/2023
Mild start to June in Arizona
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather Noon Update for Thursday 06/01/2023
AZFamily First Alert Weather 9AM Update for Thursday, 6/1/2023
AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Thursday, 6/1/2023