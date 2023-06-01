110 ° Day Contest
Game Grumps bringing ‘Tournament of Gamers’ to Mesa’s Ikeda Theatre

The show comes to the Valley on Sept. 21
Game Grumps, Arin Hanson (left) and Dan Avidan (right), are coming to Mesa's Ikeda Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 21.(Navier Grimes)
Game Grumps, Arin Hanson (left) and Dan Avidan (right), are coming to Mesa's Ikeda Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 21.(Navier Grimes)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)Game Grumps fans around the Valley will have their chance to see the YouTube comedy duo live this fall.

Arin Hanson and Dan Avidan are returning to stages across the country with Game Grumps Live: Tournament of Gamers. Also tagging along is special guest comedian and actor Nathan Barnatt. The show pits the audience against itself with a series of fun and hilarious games to find out who’s the best gamer in the Valley.

Live Nation presale tickets go live today, June 1, at 10 a.m., with general tickets going on sale Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. The North America tour will arrive at the Ikeda Theatre in Mesa on Sept. 21, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Game Grumps’ YouTube Channel has over 5.3 million subscribers and features episodes with guests like Ben Schwartz, Dan Harmon, Weird Al Yankovic and Jamie Lee Curtis.

