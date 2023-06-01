110 ° Day Contest
Illegal fireworks found near site of house fire in Glendale that left firefighter injured

Four people managed to get away unharmed, but a firefighter was hospitalized as a precaution with minor injuries.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:01 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews in Glendale spent much of the early morning hours on Thursday putting out a large house fire that ended with a firefighter injured. Now fire investigators say that illegal fireworks were found near the site of the blaze.

The Glendale Fire Department tells Arizona’s Family that the blaze happened around 2 a.m. near 52nd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. When crews arrived, they developed a defensive strategy because of the limited team available during the fire. During the response, they upgraded it to a first alarm to deploy even more units needed in the firefight. Eyewitness video from the scene appeared to show a house fully engulfed as firefighters worked to put the flames out. On Twitter, fire officials said that “large illegal aerial fireworks were found across the street and are being investigated as a possible cause.”

One firefighter was treated at the scene and was sent to the hospital as a precaution. No other injuries were reported. Four people, all adults, were displaced as the home is now a total loss. No other information has been released.

