DPS searching for driver who hit, killed person walking on I-17 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a person was killed after being hit by a car on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.

Troopers say it happened around 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Thunderbird Road. While details are extremely limited, DPS says that the driver took off from the scene and there is currently no information about the hit-and-run vehicle. Expect emergency vehicles to remain in the area during the morning commute as investigators work to learn more about the crash.

