Deputies looking for Prescott Valley man’s killer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is trying to figure out who killed a Prescott Valley man on Monday. Deputies say 58-year-old Grant Griffiths was found dead in his home on Spurr Lane in the Coyote Springs subdivision, which is just north of where state Route 89A hits Fain Road. Investigators said the evidence indicates a murder may have taken place on Sunday night.

YCSO said there isn’t any further danger to the public and the detectives are currently working on numerous leads. “Our investigation will not end until we obtain justice for the Griffiths family,” Sheriff David Rhodes said in a statement. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the YCSO Criminal Investigation Bureau at (928) 771-3278.

He was found dead in his home on Spurr Lane in the Coyote Springs subdivision (Arizona's Family)

