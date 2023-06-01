Cockroach on cookline, worker scratching nose and not washing up among Phoenix area restaurant violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for May, 31 2023:

WingStop - 2700 W Baseline Road, Tempe

3 violations

Employees not washing hands properly

Food surfaces not sanitized properly

Toxic substances next to food prep counter

Zipps Sports Grill - 4710 E Warner Rd, Phoenix

3 violations

Pizza sauce and cheese out of temperature

Employee working with ground beef then french fries without washing up

Dishes not sanitized properly

Biryani Pot - 2820 S Alma School Rd, Chandler

3 violations

Staff water bottles on top of shredded cabbage

Worker scratching nose and face then not washing hands

Yogurt and mango milk not kept cold enough

ATL Wings - 70 W Warner Rd, Chandler

3 violations

No paper towels at hand wash sink

No time stamp on chicken wings

Blue cheese and milk not stored cold enough

Yupha’s Thai Kitchen - 1805 E Elliot Rd, Tempe

4 violations

Employee handling dishes then clean dishes without washing hands

Live cockroach near cook line

Chicken not cooling properly

Tofu, duck and chicken wings not date marked

Dean’s List – Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Streets of NY - 3120 E. Cactus Rd, Phoenix

Taco Bell - 4955 N Dysart Rd, Litchfield Park

Dairy Queen - 2230 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Chen Wok - 6505 N 7th Street, Phoenix

Chick-Fil-A - 25 W University Drive, Tempe

Burger King - 24953 S Ellsworth Rd, Queen Creek

