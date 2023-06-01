Cockroach on cookline, worker scratching nose and not washing up among Phoenix area restaurant violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for May, 31 2023:
WingStop - 2700 W Baseline Road, Tempe
3 violations
- Employees not washing hands properly
- Food surfaces not sanitized properly
- Toxic substances next to food prep counter
Zipps Sports Grill - 4710 E Warner Rd, Phoenix
3 violations
- Pizza sauce and cheese out of temperature
- Employee working with ground beef then french fries without washing up
- Dishes not sanitized properly
Biryani Pot - 2820 S Alma School Rd, Chandler
3 violations
- Staff water bottles on top of shredded cabbage
- Worker scratching nose and face then not washing hands
- Yogurt and mango milk not kept cold enough
ATL Wings - 70 W Warner Rd, Chandler
3 violations
- No paper towels at hand wash sink
- No time stamp on chicken wings
- Blue cheese and milk not stored cold enough
Yupha’s Thai Kitchen - 1805 E Elliot Rd, Tempe
4 violations
- Employee handling dishes then clean dishes without washing hands
- Live cockroach near cook line
- Chicken not cooling properly
- Tofu, duck and chicken wings not date marked
Dean’s List – Perfect Health Inspection Scores
- Streets of NY - 3120 E. Cactus Rd, Phoenix
- Taco Bell - 4955 N Dysart Rd, Litchfield Park
- Dairy Queen - 2230 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
- Chen Wok - 6505 N 7th Street, Phoenix
- Chick-Fil-A - 25 W University Drive, Tempe
- Burger King - 24953 S Ellsworth Rd, Queen Creek
