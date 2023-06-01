Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been nearly two years since geologist Daniel Robinson went missing and on Wednesday, the Buckeye Police Department released an updated police report on the case. Unfortunately, those hoping for a big break in the case will be disappointed.

Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021, at his worksite in the desert area of Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road. His Jeep was found crashed in a ravine 3 miles away. The updated police documents say that recently uncovered data in Robinson’s cellphone placed it at the crash site at roughly 10:05 the morning he went missing. His father reported him missing later that night. The Tempe Police Department helped out Buckeye police with the investigation and analyzed Robinson’s electronic devices, which included personal computers, a work computer and his iPad. However, the early findings weren’t helpful in finding Robinson.

Buckeye police received a tip from a person who claimed he had a brief encounter with Robinson in the Hassayampa River bottom the day he went missing. However, detectives say Robinson’s SUV system and his electronic devices show that wasn’t the case. Buckeye police added detectives provided a second FBI briefing on the case, this time for the incoming special agent in charge at the FBI Phoenix Field Office.

Multiple searches of the area where Robinson vanished have come up empty. On Jan. 7, a skull and bones were found in the desert, but Robinson’s father said it wasn’t his son. In Nov. 2021, a skull was found as a search party was looking for the missing geologist, but DNA results showed it wasn’t him.

On Jan. 27, officers received a tip that there were human remains inside a well half a mile north where Robinson was last seen, but no remains were actually at the well. On Feb. 18, Buckeye police and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies did another search with dozens of personnel and K-9 teams but found nothing.

Despite the setbacks, the Buckeye Police Department insists the case is still active and continues to investigate every tip and lead in the case. Anyone with information about Robinson’s disappearance is asked to call the police tip line at (623) 349-6411.

