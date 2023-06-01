110 ° Day Contest
Arizona group showing kids to respect nature and keep things clean

Litter Critters are a group of family and friends who clean up trash left by people in areas of recreation. (Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Making a difference by cleaning up people’s trash — that’s Something Good! It’s even better when two East Valley moms share this effort with their kids, eventually starting up a cleanup group that goes out a couple of days every week!!

Jenn Nerat and Erikka Luit Jens co-founded Litter Critters AZ in 2019. The journey to help keep our earth clean started when Nerat became flabbergasted at the trash she found the first time she kayaked along the Salt River — hundreds of plastic water bottles and beer cans.

For both moms, their play dates in nature turned into beautification lessons. Now, four years later, their cleanup efforts have expanded to eight families who gather twice a week to play and clean up the Salt River and Tonto National Forest!

Nerat said it’s been so fun to learn and explore nature together, seeing critters and plants at the river while also making our world a little nicer and cleaner for everyone. Their goal is to raise awareness of the trash issues in beautiful areas like the Salt River and to inspire others to clean up what they can when they can.

