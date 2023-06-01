110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona governor urging Biden to designate tribally proposed monument at Grand Canyon

FILE - Tourists look out from the South Rim at the Grand Canyon, May 4, 2023. Arizona Gov....
FILE - Tourists look out from the South Rim at the Grand Canyon, May 4, 2023. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is urging President Joe Biden to use the Antiquities Act to designate the tribally proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument. In a letter dated Tuesday, May 30, Hobbs told Biden that she’s committed to preserving cultural and natural treasures throughout Arizona and said the Grand Canyon is a “culturally sacred place stewarded by Indigenous Peoples for centuries.” (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil, File)(TY ONEIL | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is urging President Joe Biden to use the Antiquities Act to designate the tribally proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.

In a letter dated Tuesday, Hobbs told Biden that she is committed to preserving cultural and natural treasures throughout Arizona and said the Grand Canyon is a “culturally sacred place stewarded by Indigenous Peoples for centuries.”

Hobbs wrote that in addition to tribal voices, her office has “heard from people across the political spectrum including sporting groups, faith leaders, outdoor recreation businesses, conservation groups and others from a broad array of interests that support this monument designation.”

Hobbs also said she “can think of no better use of the Antiquities Act than to protect our state’s namesake treasure.”

She said the Arizona Game and Fish Department will retain its existing authority related to the management, control and regulation of fish and wildlife “so that this authority is clearly delineated prior to the years-long formation of a monument management plan.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Boaters were invited to launch their boats at Pleasant Harbor Marina.
Maricopa County park officials temporarily closed west side of Lake Pleasant
Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
Trooper in ‘good spirits’ after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix; 2 suspects in custody
20-year-old Iren Byers was arrested on four counts of 1st-degree murder and other charges.
New court documents detail motivations behind shooting spree in Mesa, Phoenix
File
Parents located after boy found walking alone in Glendale neighborhood

Latest News

The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
Air quality concerns after mulch fire at recycling plant in east Mesa
Environmental officials discuss air quality concerns after hazy morning in Phoenix
DPS hasn't identified the person who was hit.
DPS searching for driver who hit, killed person walking on I-17 in north Phoenix
Early morning house fire leaves Glendale firefighter injured