On Your Side recovers $33K for viewers in May

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanks to On Your Side, Carl Des Jarius has a new air conditioner in his home. “I am extremely thrilled that this saga is finally coming to a closure,” he said as he watched his new air conditioner being installed.

In a previous news report, Des Jarius explained how American Home Shield, his home warranty company, paid a contractor to replace Carl’s broken-down unit. But the unit that was installed was the wrong model for Carl’s house and didn’t work properly. After complaining for months, On Your Side got involved. We explained the issue to American Home Shield and they immediately replaced the wrong unit with the right one at no charge. Des Jarius says it only happened with help from On Your Side. “I knew it was a problem and I knew it had to be fixed. So, fortunately, I had some friends and family tell me about you and you (Gary Harper) helped me cross the finish line.

Brandon Anderson has $26,000 back in his pocket thanks to On Your Side. “We are extremely happy that we called you,” he said. Anderson runs a small business selling high-end appliances and uses a payment method called Square to accept and process credit cards from consumers. But after racking up nearly $26,000 in sales, Square shut down Brandon’s account without an explanation and froze all that money for 3 months. On Your Side got involved and after contacting Square, they released all $26,000. Brandon says it only happened after he contacted On Your Side. “My wife keeps rubbing it in because she was the one who pushed me to do it, and I’m glad we did,” he said.

When On Your Side wasn’t recovering money, our team was chasing those who owed money--like Toni Geiger. “There’s a trend here where you sell people’s stuff and you don’t give them the money,” On Your Side’s Gary Harper said after confronting her at a restaurant. “Well, okay. You got a point there. I do owe people money, so I’ll give you that,” she said.

Geiger once ran an estate sale company, but many of her clients say she sold all of their belongings and disappeared with all the proceeds. On Your Side finally tracked her down and after confronting her, Geiger acknowledged she made off with $8,000 from several families. Still, she promised to pay it all back. Harper asked, “Is that really ever going to happen?’ Geiger responded in said yes, and that the day she does it, she plans to call him.

Harper said he’ll keep waiting for that phone call. In the meantime, On Your Side managed to recover $33,700 during the month of May. For the entire year so far, that amounts to $247,377.

