Woman shot by Phoenix officers released from hospital, booked into jail

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have identified a woman who was shot after allegedly pointing a gun at officers early last week. Melissa Ann Larue, 40, has since been released from a hospital and booked into the Maricopa County jail on multiple charges.

On Monday, May 22, police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area of 35th and Glendale avenues. Officers arrived in the area and tried to pull it over but the car took off. Police tracked the driver to the area of 19the Avenue and Phelps Road where an officer deployed a Grappler to stop the car. Police say the woman behind the wheel was given commands to exit the car, but that she instead pointed a handgun at an officer. Three officers opened fire, wounding the suspect who was later identified as Larue.

Larue was treated at a hospital for serious injuries and released on Friday, May 26. She’s facing charges including aggravated assault. What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.

