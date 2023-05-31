110 ° Day Contest
Teen girl hospitalized after being shot at a party in downtown Phoenix

A heavy police presence could be seen scattered around downtown Phoenix.
A heavy police presence could be seen scattered around downtown Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:38 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenage girl is in the hospital after a shooting broke out at a party in downtown Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

Officers tell Arizona’s Family that when they got on the scene near 6th and Pierce streets around 1:30 a.m., they found a party taking place where a teen girl was shot. At this time, it appears a large group of people were leaving the area when a shooting between two people took place where the girl was struck. Several parked cars in the neighborhood were also damaged due to the shooting.

Details on what led up to the incident are still under investigation. Police, so far, haven’t said if anyone was detained or arrested.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

