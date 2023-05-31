110 ° Day Contest
Pistons set to offer former Suns coach Monty Williams massive contract, reports say

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams hands off the ball during a break in the action during...
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams hands off the ball during a break in the action during the first half of Game 2 in the second round of the NBA Western Conference playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Detroit Pistons are heavily pursuing former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, the winningest head coach in all of basketball since 2021, and are preparing to offer a massive contract to lead the team, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James Edwards III. The deal would come “in the range of $10 million per year,” Charania added, making Williams one of the league’s highest-paid coaches.

Williams was the NBA Coach of the Year in 2022 when the Suns had a franchise best 64-18 record. He was 194-115 (.628) in four seasons with Phoenix, leading the team to multiple playoff appearances and an NBA Finals appearance in 2021. However, after being humiliated in back-to-back elimination games over the last two seasons, the team parted ways with Williams on May 13, owing him $21 million with three years left on his contract.

The 51-year-old Williams indicated that he’d consider taking a year off from coaching because of this. However, this hasn’t stopped the Pistons from pursuing him. If Williams declines this offer, the Pistons will look towards either Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee or former University of Connecticut and Overtime Elite coach Kevin Ollie, as favorites for the job.

