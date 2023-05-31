110 ° Day Contest
Phoenix Raceway to host NASCAR Championship Weekend in 2024

Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race and championship Sunday,...
Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race and championship Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Avondale, Ariz(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Due to its continued success and electric atmosphere, NASCAR has announced that Phoenix Raceway will continue as host of NASCAR Championship Weekend in 2024.

For the fifth consecutive year, Phoenix Raceway will continue its tradition of providing fans with a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race has sold-out at Phoenix Raceway in 2021 and 2022, and only limited seats remain for the 2023 NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway from Nov. 3-5.

“This honor is a testament to our fans whose overwhelming support makes this a true championship-caliber venue,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “They pack the grandstands, fill the hillside and create the best camping experience in all of NASCAR inside our breathtaking GEICO Gecko Campground. Now the onus is on us to exceed the already high standards we’ve set to continue building on this momentum and keep them coming back.”

The 2024 NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway will take place from Nov. 1-3, as the best drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series West will compete for the crown.

