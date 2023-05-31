110 ° Day Contest
Phoenix councilwoman announces run for Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District

Laura Pastor is the latest person to try and replace Ruben Gallegos.
Laura Pastor is the latest person to try and replace Ruben Gallegos.(City of Phoenix)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:22 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A three-term Phoenix councilmember has announced she will run in the the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

Laura Pastor now joins a growing field of candidate with her announcement coming less than a week after Ylenia Aguilar announced her candidacy. Other names in the running? Phoenix Vice Mayor and fellow councilmember Yassamin Ansari has announced her run, and so has state Senator Raquel Teran.

The Pastors are no stranger to politics. Her father, Ed Pastor was a House Representative from 1991 to 2015, representing Democrats across three different Congressional Districts during his political career.

“My dad taught me that any politician can talk, but it’s the results you deliver that matter. So I’m excited to announce my candidacy for Congress,” said Laura Pastor. “I am running to put my experience to work on behalf of Arizonans – to take care of our veterans, to have someone looking out for the family budgets, and to protect all of our access to health care including reproductive care.”

Pastor, a fifth-generation Arizonan, was first elected into the city council in 2013 before serving a second term in 2017. She also has experience as a classroom teacher and a community liaison at Phoenix College.

