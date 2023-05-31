110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mike Pence to launch campaign for president

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. In the coming weeks, at least four additional candidates are expected to launch their own campaigns for the White House, including Pence who is expected to launch his campaign in June. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and JILL COLVIN
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will officially launch his widely expected campaign for the Republican nomination for president in Iowa next week, adding another candidate to the growing GOP field and putting him in direct competition with his former boss.

Pence will hold a kickoff event in Des Moines on June 7, the date of his 64th birthday, according to two people familiar with his plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details ahead of the official announcement. He’ll also release a video message as part of the launch.

His team sees early-voting Iowa as critical to his potential path to victory and advisers say he plans to campaign aggressively for the state’s conservative, Evangelical Christian voters. The campaign is expected to lean heavily on town halls and retail stops aimed at showcasing Pence’s personality as he tries to emerge from former President Donald Trump’s shadow.

The week will be a busy one for GOP announcements. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is planning to launch his campaign Tuesday evening at a town hall event in New Hampshire and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will announce on June 7 in Fargo.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Boaters were invited to launch their boats at Pleasant Harbor Marina.
Maricopa County park officials temporarily closed west side of Lake Pleasant
Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
Trooper in ‘good spirits’ after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix; 2 suspects in custody
According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Omaha actor John Beasley has died at 79.
Actor John Beasley of ‘Rudy,’ ‘The Mighty Ducks’ dies at 79
The trunk was found in a wooded area on October 31, 1969.
Body found in trunk in 1969 identified as Arizona woman
Misty Walden's little one was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and a patient at Phoenix...
Deadline looms in contract dispute between Phoenix Children’s and UnitedHealthcare
Marra's departure comes months after then-Secretary of State Katie Hobbs had filed a lawsuit...
Ex-Cochise County elections director gets $130K settlement after claims of toxic work environment