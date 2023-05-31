Mulch fire burning near Loop 202 and Elliot in east Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — If you’re seeing smoke in the East Valley Wednesday morning, there’s a good chance it’s a mulch fire burning near Loop 202 between Guadalupe and Elliot roads, a few miles to the east of Superstition Farm, and about a mile northeast of the Elliot road exit, within Mesa city limits.

As of 9:30 a.m., firefighters from Rural Metro Fire and Mesa Fire are on scene working to extinguish the flames. It’s unclear how the fire started or how wide it spans. Check back for updates.

