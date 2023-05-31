110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mohave County releases Memorial Day waterways statistics, including arrests, rescues

Memorial Day 2023 in Mohave County, AZ
Memorial Day 2023 in Mohave County, AZ(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported seeing very large crowds on the county’s waterways over the Memorial Day long weekend, and on May 31 it released a report on the office’s activities over that time.

According to a media release, deputies, rescue divers, and river medical paramedics were deployed on MCSO patrol boats on the Colorado River from the Parker Dam to the Davis Dam and on Lake Havasu.

Throughout the weekend, deputies investigated three non-injury boat crashes and one boat crash with injuries. Deputies also assisted several agencies with other crashes and incidents as well.

Deputies responded to and investigated the near-drowning of an 8-year-old female juvenile that occurred in the designated swim area of London Bridge Beach. The victim is still listed in critical condition at a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit of a Las Vegas hospital.

In total, deputies contacted 270 boaters, issued 190 warnings and 49 citations, made 14 reckless operation arrests, made one minor consumption of alcohol arrest, and made seven arrests for operating a watercraft under the influence. Deputies also responded to nine medical calls with their onboard river medical paramedics and performed 21 boater assists.

Although the weekend showed heavy traffic on the water, deputies made several positive and educational contacts. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to “Boat Safe, Boat Smart, Boat Sober, and Always Wear a Lifejacket.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Boaters were invited to launch their boats at Pleasant Harbor Marina.
Maricopa County park officials temporarily closed west side of Lake Pleasant
Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
Trooper in ‘good spirits’ after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix; 2 suspects in custody
According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony at a...
3 more GOP governors sending National Guard troops to US-Mexico border
Valley mom makes reusable, custom pillow covers
Sean "Madrocks" Bickings drowned in Tempe Town Lake on May 28, 2022.
City of Tempe sued by family of man who drowned at town lake
Mulch fire burns at recycling plant in Mesa
The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
Crews battle mulch fire at recycling plant near Loop 202 in east Mesa