110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mild Wednesday weather for Arizona

GMAZ
GMAZ(.)
By April Warnecke
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:55 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for a mild day in the Valley with a forecast high of just 92 degrees this afternoon. That’s 8 degrees below normal for Phoenix this time of year.

Expect winds to pick up again across the state today, with a breezy evening in the Valley with winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour. The winds are being driven by an area of low pressure moving from California into Arizona today. While the Valley will stay dry, there’s a slight chance of high-based thunderstorms and isolated showers in the mountains.

Slight shower and storm chances continue in the high country as another weather disturbance pushes through our region Thursday into Friday. The Valley is expected to stay dry the next 7 days, with temperatures returning to the triple digits this weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Boaters were invited to launch their boats at Pleasant Harbor Marina.
Maricopa County park officials temporarily closed west side of Lake Pleasant
Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
Trooper in ‘good spirits’ after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix; 2 suspects in custody
According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Wednesday, 5/31/2023
The Valley will remain dry, finishing up the month of May without any rain at Sky Harbor Airport.
Much cooler around the state on Wednesday
AZFamily First Alert Weather 9pm update for Tuesday, 5/30/2023
AZFamily First Alert Weather 4pm update for Tuesday, 5/30/2023