Mild Wednesday weather for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for a mild day in the Valley with a forecast high of just 92 degrees this afternoon. That’s 8 degrees below normal for Phoenix this time of year.

Expect winds to pick up again across the state today, with a breezy evening in the Valley with winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour. The winds are being driven by an area of low pressure moving from California into Arizona today. While the Valley will stay dry, there’s a slight chance of high-based thunderstorms and isolated showers in the mountains.

Slight shower and storm chances continue in the high country as another weather disturbance pushes through our region Thursday into Friday. The Valley is expected to stay dry the next 7 days, with temperatures returning to the triple digits this weekend.

