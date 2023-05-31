110 ° Day Contest
Man dies following shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

Officers were called to the Phoenician Palms near 35th and Dunlap avenues shortly before 11:30...
Officers were called to the Phoenician Palms near 35th and Dunlap avenues shortly before 11:30 a.m. and found a man who had been shot.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was shot at a Phoenix apartment complex late Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the Phoenician Palms near 35th and Dunlap avenues shortly before 11:30 a.m. and found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he died a short time later.

Police say the suspect was gone before officers arrived on scene. Other information was not immediately available.

