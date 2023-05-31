110 ° Day Contest
High school student wearing noise-canceling headphones struck, killed by train

The sheriff’s office said Jakob McCloe, 17, was walking on the Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks...
The sheriff’s office said Jakob McCloe, 17, was walking on the Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks in Fenton and appeared to be wearing noise-canceling headphones, so he was not able to hear the train approaching.(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:14 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FENTON, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) – A high school student wearing noise-canceling headphones was struck and killed by a train in New York state on Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the Chenango Valley High School student has been identified as 17-year-old Jakob McCloe.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, and his death has been ruled an accident.

The sheriff’s office said McCloe was walking on the Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks in Fenton and appeared to be wearing noise-canceling headphones, so he was not able to hear the train approaching.

Investigators said the train’s engineer tried to signal multiple times to get McCloe’s attention but was unable to stop the train in time. McCloe was struck and killed.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said after thorough investigation, detectives determined that “this tragic loss of life was nothing other than a terrible accident.”

In a letter sent to parents, Chenango Valley School District Superintendent Jennifer Ostrander said counselors and support services are available to students and staff.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for our community, and our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the student,” Ostrander wrote in the letter. “We ask that you respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time and that we come together as a community to offer our condolences and support.”

