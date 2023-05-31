110 ° Day Contest
Gov. Hobbs announces former House Democratic leader as Chief of Staff

File photo -- Chad Campbell as he appeared in a summer 2022 episode of the Arizona's Family...
File photo -- Chad Campbell as he appeared in a summer 2022 episode of the Arizona's Family weekly political show "Politics Unplugged."(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Gov. Katie Hobbs has announced her new chief of staff less than one week after Allie Bones, the previous chief of staff, resigned.

Chad Campbell, a former House Democratic Leader, has accepted the role and is slated to start on Monday. He is no stranger to Hobbs and her policies, having worked together in the state legislature representing the same district. The governor’s office said Campbell left a role at Lumen Strategies, a political consulting firm, to join the team.

“It’s a great privilege to take on this critical role in Gov. Hobbs’ administration and an incredible opportunity to serve our state,” Campbell said. “In the many years Gov. Hobbs and I have worked together, we’ve shared a commitment to bipartisan, solutions-oriented leadership. That’s what has made her such an effective governor, and that’s the approach the administration will continue to bring to all we do.”

Last week, Arizona’s Family reported that Allie Bones left the role abruptly after working with the governor for the past four years in the legislature, having served as assistant secretary of state for four years.

