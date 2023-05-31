110 ° Day Contest
Glendale Police searching for pickup truck involved in crash that killed teen boy

If you have any information about the truck or the driver, call Glendale Police at (623) 930-3000.
If you have any information about the truck or the driver, call Glendale Police at (623) 930-3000.(Glendale Police Department/Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:40 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are searching for a vehicle involved in a collision that left a teen boy dead last week. On Tuesday, police announced they’re searching for a white, lifted Chevrolet pickup truck, asking for information from the public about the truck or driver. The truck has black wheels, a black toolbox in the bed and possibly an American flag decal in the back window. It also has front-end damage from the crash.

Last Thursday, just after 7 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was speeding with three other teens inside near 53rd and Grand Avenues. The pickup truck driver was attempting to turn left when the teen swerved to avoid a crash. However, the teen spun out of control, hitting a curb. The car rolled, and three teens not wearing their seatbelts were ejected, police said. A 15-year-old boy died at the scene. The driver and two 16-year-old girls were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police previously said they weren’t sure if a second vehicle was involved due to conflicting statements from witnesses but confirmed the pickup truck’s involvement from video. If you have any information about the truck or the driver, call Glendale Police at (623) 930-3000.

