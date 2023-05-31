110 ° Day Contest
Glendale homeowner describes when armed man grabbed her, stole thousands of dollars

Terrifying video shows an armed robbery suspect pointing a gun at a Glendale woman and dragging her upstairs.
By Holly Bock
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:18 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are hearing from a woman who was dragged by her hair and held at gunpoint by a man who broke into her house and took off with cash. It was caught on camera, and Glendale Police are asking for help finding the suspect.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, says her two kids were at school, and she was at home cleaning with her backdoor open when she heard footsteps. Within three minutes, a man came into her home, held her at gunpoint and left with the cash. “You can see in someone’s eyes when they just don’t care because he didn’t. He had no type of soul. The way he handled things and spoke to me,” she said. “When someone does that, it’s like they invade your privacy. We don’t live a normal life anymore.”

In the video you can see the woman being dragged by her hair as a man walks her up her stairs with a gun drawn. “He showed me the gun and said, ‘This is not a joke; this is not a [expletive] joke,’” she said.

It happened on May 1 in her home near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road in Glendale. “He was like, ‘I didn’t come for nothing. I know you have money here’ and said ‘If I have to shoot you, I’ll [expletive] shoot you,’” she said.

Glendale Police are looking for any information about the suspect or the incident.

She says she doesn’t know or recognize the man but wonders how he knew she had that money. “My husband passed away about a year or so ago, and they gave me insurance money from the union for his passing,” she explained.

The suspect reportedly took thousands of dollars. It was money she was starting to deposit into her bank account so she could invest in stocks for her kids. “He took all of me and my kids’ savings,” she said. At one point upstairs, he shot off a round in the closet while rummaging through her things. “It’s crazy to me. I’m a single mom trying to just make it out here,” she said.

She has two kids 12 and 10 years old. She says they are scarred and afraid. “As a mom, you don’t want to hear your son express himself that way. He was screaming over and over, ‘Nothing can happen to you. You’re the only thing I have left. If something happens, what will happen to us?’” she said. “I just really pray to God every day we can get this person.”

Police say the suspect is a young Hispanic man wearing a black Diamondbacks hat, black t-shirt, pants, mask, and white tennis shoes. They are asking anyone with information to come forward. There is a reward. You can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

