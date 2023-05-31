110 ° Day Contest
Gilbert accelerant detection K-9 helps solve Douglas church arsons on her birthday

Zeta worked arson cases during the George Floyd riots in Chicago.(Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - May was a busy month for firefighters across the state. One special crew in Gilbert responded to eight arson investigations, the most in a month they’ve ever had. That crew is fire investigator David Zehring, also accelerant detection K-9 Zeta’s handler. Zeta is the only Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives-trained dog in the state who recently helped solve the church arsons in Douglas. Police said the K-9 found accelerants on Eric Ridenour’s clothes and shoes, linking him to the two historic church fires last week, a case cracked on Zeta’s fifth birthday.

“It’s amazing the number of cases we’ve worked and she’s found the key evidence,” said Zehring. “A lot of arson fires are circumstantial. There are nine nails in the coffin and for her to be that 10th nail, it’s a great feeling.” Zeta worked arson cases during the George Floyd riots in Chicago when cars and buildings were set on fire. In December, she also worked the scene at the Public Storage fire near Country Club and Eighth Avenue in Mesa. Until the next call, Zeta will continue training at the Gilbert Fire and Rescue’s warehouse every day, twice a day, on her sense of smell. She’s able to detect six commonly used accelerants.

The black lab lives at home with Zehring and he said she receives plenty of attention and play time when she isn’t cracking arson cases throughout the state.

