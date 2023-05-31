110 ° Day Contest
Former Peoria elementary school teacher found guilty on 11 of 28 charges

The charges against him range from aggravated assault to child molestation
Ricky Ordway was arrested May 14, 2019. He was working as a computer science teacher at Sun...
Ricky Ordway was arrested May 14, 2019. He was working as a computer science teacher at Sun Valley Elementary when he was accused of inappropriately touching 5th-grade girls from the school.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Kit Silavong
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The teacher accused of molesting about 15 girls while working at Sun Valley Elementary School in Peoria was found guilty in 11 of 28 charges included in the verdict document.

Ricky Ordway, 47, was found guilty of 8 counts of aggravated assault and 3 molestation attempts of one victim. He was found not guilty on all charges relating to committing child molestation, 8 counts of aggravated assault, and sexual abuse and sexual contact.

Ordway was arrested on May 14, 2019, one week after Sun Valley Elementary School’s principal notified Peoria police of a teacher allegedly touching an 11-year-old female student. During the investigation, special victims’ detectives learned that, allegedly, Ordway inappropriately touched three 5th-grade female students at the school. The school sent out an email to parents the day Ordway was booked into jail.

It says that a student and parent brought the allegations to the school’s attention, which prompted the principal to contact Peoria police. “We also notified our fifth-grade families that Mr. Ordway would not be returning to class due to a personnel matter,” the letter reads. “We share this with you today, as you may see this news play out publicly. We want you to know that the safety and well-being of our students always has, and always will, remain our number one priority.”

A spokesperson for the Peoria Unified School District back in 2019 told Arizona’s Family that Ordaway passed his background check and that all other state and district requirements were verified and in place when he was hired.

