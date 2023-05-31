110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Ex-Cochise County elections director gets $130K settlement after claims of toxic work environment

Marra's departure comes months after then-Secretary of State Katie Hobbs had filed a lawsuit...
Marra's departure comes months after then-Secretary of State Katie Hobbs had filed a lawsuit against Cochise County’s board of supervisors over its refused to certify the results.(Cochise County)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — A former Cochise County elections director has received a $130,000 settlement following claims of a toxic work environment.

Lisa Marra got the payout through the county’s risk management insurer, the Sierra Vista Herald/Review reported Wednesday.

She filed a notice of constructive discharge against the rural Arizona county in January, saying two members of the Board of Supervisors pressured her to participate in a hand count of the 2022 midterm election to assuage some constituents who believed the election was stolen.

Marra, a 10-year county employee, refused to help with the proposed hand count of ballots as she believed it was an illegal act.

She entered into negotiations with the Arizona County Insurance Pool through her attorney and resigned under duress.

Marra now is the Deputy Director of Elections with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.

She declined comment on the settlement Wednesday when reached by The Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Boaters were invited to launch their boats at Pleasant Harbor Marina.
Maricopa County park officials temporarily closed west side of Lake Pleasant
Howard Johnson (left) and Sonia Hernandez (right) are facing various charges.
Trooper in ‘good spirits’ after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix; 2 suspects in custody
According to the police report, Ramos later admitted to pouring a chemical into the coffee. He...
Prosecutors charge former Scottsdale hospital employee with poisoning
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Laura Pastor is the latest person to try and replace Ruben Gallegos.
Phoenix councilwoman announces run for Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District
File photo -- Chad Campbell as he appeared in a summer 2022 episode of the Arizona's Family...
Gov. Hobbs announces former House Democratic leader as Chief of Staff
City of Phoenix civic center located at 200 w. Washington Street in downtown Phoenix.
Phoenix becomes largest US city to successfully challenge 2020 census numbers
File photo -- tap water from the sink.
Arizona sues over ‘PFAS’ or ‘forever chemicals’ found in drinking water supply