Docs: Street racing suspect’s family in car before fiery crash killed 2 in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man accused of causing a fiery and deadly crash in Goodyear over the weekend reportedly had his fiancé and a young girl in the car at the time of a deadly crash.

New court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family reveal that 50-year-old Andrew Lugo was street racing his GMC Sierra pickup truck against the driver of a Jeep Wrangler on Sunday night. The crash ended up killing both the driver of the Jeep and the person inside a third vehicle, a Chevy Cruze, which the racers crashed into. Those victims were later identified by Goodyear police as 43-year-old Brian Rose and 58-year-old Douglas Shippy.

Officers responded to the three-vehicle crash just after 5:30 p.m. near 155th Avenue and Indian School Road. Court paperwork says that Lugo had his finance and her 8-year-old daughter inside the car at the time of the crash. His fiancé is reported to have called police informing them of the crash, saying that something “exploded,” that they hit a tree and that her daughter was “scraped up.” When detectives asked Lugo about what happened, he said he was waiting at the light with the Jeep and was “you know, playing around.”

Investigators pressed him on what he meant by that, but he said that he was going about 45 mph but that the Jeep was going “much faster.” He says that a sudden explosion happened a short time later when he veered right and hit a tree. He also said he was on his brakes the entire time, court paperwork said. Officers noted that Lugo had red and watery eyes while he told them that he and his family were on the way home from Safeway to have a barbecue. He denied drinking alcohol and said he only took allergy meds earlier that morning.

Later, while at the hospital, he asked to speak to an attorney before allowing hospital staff to draw his blood. He was told that he was under arrest for possible DUI and then agreed to have his blood drawn. Initial levels showed his BAC at .23, but the hospital told levels were lower at about 0.15. in later samples, nearly double the legal limit.

Crash scene detectives say they believe Lugo was driving at least 80 to 90 mph in a 45 mph residential zone. “After the first impact, the truck [Lugo] was driving struck the Jeep at a speed high enough to crush the driver pinning him against the center console with only inches to spare,” arresting documents said.

Lugo now faces manslaughter, endangerment, reckless driving, street racing, aggravated DUI with a passenger under 15 and extreme DUI. Lugo was booked into the Maricopa County jail and is being held on a $30,000 secured appearance bond.

Two people were killed. (Arizona's Family)

