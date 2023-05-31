Crews clear out another block of ‘The Zone’ homeless encampment in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the second time, outreach teams spent Wednesday morning clearing out another block of “The Zone.” That’s the homeless encampment near downtown Phoenix that at one point this year was home to about 1,000 people this year. It comes as the city is up against a court order to show progress on its efforts to clean up the area.

Crews are going block by block and offering shelter and other services to those living on the streets. On Wednesday they focused in on the area near 12th Avenue and Washington Street. Since the last sweep three weeks ago, the city’s Office of Homeless Solutions says it’s improving transportation for those going to nearby shelters and they want to make it less stressful for them.

In a press briefing Wednesday morning, Scott Hall, the deputy director of the office, was asked about claims property was being taken without it being given to the correct owner. “Well I won’t speak to pending litigation,” he said. “But what I can tell you is we have the ability to offer everybody indoor shelter. We have the ability to store people’s belongings if they chose to do so. If someone choses not to take any of those options, they can take whatever belongings they want. So we haven’t thrown away any of those belongings who haven’t agreed to whatever’s left to take.”

One big concern is the availability of shelter beds in Phoenix. Hall tells Arizona’s Family there were enough for the last engagement opportunity and for this one too.

“If everybody were to stand up and say, ‘shelter now,’ yes we would be in an absolute crisis,” he said. “But that’s why were going in the pace were going. Because we continue to stand up new shelters. The city of Phoenix we just got another hotel we’re operating as a shelter.”

One of the organizations that is helping is Central Arizona Shelter Services. Lisa Glow, the CEO, says not everyone is accepting shelter or services which is pretty typical. “It can take many interactions before someone might say, ‘hey I’m ready to leave the streets.’” Glow said. “So there will be people that don’t accept services that’s happening as well. But you still have to keep persisting it might take awhile.”

How did we get here? In part, Glow points to a lack of affordable housing, rising rent, other economic factors and the opioid crisis.

During the first clean up, the city says it came in contact with 60 people. About 47 of them accepted some form of help. It’s unclear when the next one will be.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.