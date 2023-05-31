Cool temperatures continue for Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The area of low pressure that was parked off the coast of Southern California began to come on shore Wednesday around the Los Angeles area. That has led to another breezy day around Arizona, with some areas running five to 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday afternoon. The below-average temperatures with highs in the mid-90s should hold into Saturday before we return to triple digits on Sunday.

As the low rotates through Arizona, we’ll see a few isolated showers develop in northern Arizona. We may even see a thunderstorm or two in the next couple of days but the Valley will stay dry. No rain is in the Phoenix metro forecast for the next seven days. It is interesting to note that our last measurable rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor was on March 22, and we’re about to start the month of June, typically our driest. There are also some forecast rumblings about a delayed, or even significantly delayed, onset of the monsoon. But we’ve seen this before where the atmosphere looks nothing like the monsoon, and then, in a short period of time, the atmosphere has aligned and our summer thunderstorms begin.

On this date in 1996, a tornado touched down briefly in Glendale. No major damage or injuries were reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.