Cool temperatures continue for Phoenix area

No rain is in the Phoenix metro forecast for the next seven days.(Arizona's Family)
By Royal Norman
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The area of low pressure that was parked off the coast of Southern California began to come on shore Wednesday around the Los Angeles area. That has led to another breezy day around Arizona, with some areas running five to 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday afternoon. The below-average temperatures with highs in the mid-90s should hold into Saturday before we return to triple digits on Sunday.

As the low rotates through Arizona, we’ll see a few isolated showers develop in northern Arizona. We may even see a thunderstorm or two in the next couple of days but the Valley will stay dry. No rain is in the Phoenix metro forecast for the next seven days. It is interesting to note that our last measurable rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor was on March 22, and we’re about to start the month of June, typically our driest. There are also some forecast rumblings about a delayed, or even significantly delayed, onset of the monsoon. But we’ve seen this before where the atmosphere looks nothing like the monsoon, and then, in a short period of time, the atmosphere has aligned and our summer thunderstorms begin.

On this date in 1996, a tornado touched down briefly in Glendale. No major damage or injuries were reported.

